Overview

Dr. Kathryn Mettler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Gastritis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.