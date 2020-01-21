Dr. Kathryn Mettler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mettler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Mettler, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Mettler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Gastritis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 505, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 843-3104
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Anthem
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mettler is extremely knowledgeable and no-nonsense. I like her approach and appreciate that she values my time by not making me wait more than 5-10 minutes but still takes all the time I want to answer questions. I have been under her care for several years and trust her completely. I had tried two other gastro docs before Dr Mettler. I made the right choice.
About Dr. Kathryn Mettler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1174533947
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
