Dr. Kathryn Moore, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Kentucky University and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Moore works at Vista Womens Healthcare in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.