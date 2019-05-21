Dr. Kathryn Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Moore, MD
Dr. Kathryn Moore, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Kentucky University and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Vista Women's Healthcare700 Gervais St Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 254-3230
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kathryn Moore and her MA Yolanda Johnson were kind, professional and I recommend them highly
About Dr. Kathryn Moore, MD
- Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Kentucky University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
