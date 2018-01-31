Overview of Dr. Kathryn Musgrove, MD

Dr. Kathryn Musgrove, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Musgrove works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Exotropia and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.