Dr. Kathryn Musgrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musgrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Musgrove, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Musgrove, MD
Dr. Kathryn Musgrove, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Musgrove works at
Dr. Musgrove's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Eye Associates2855 Gramercy St # A, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 668-6828
-
2
Memorial City915 Gessner Rd Ste 585, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-6474
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Musgrove?
Dr. Musgrove has been seeing my son, who has special needs, since he was born. she is an excellent eye doctor and very professional and her staff is also very professional. they care about the patients and make sure they are comfortable and at ease.
About Dr. Kathryn Musgrove, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1326033424
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Hsc Houston Texas
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musgrove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musgrove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musgrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musgrove works at
Dr. Musgrove has seen patients for Diplopia, Exotropia and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musgrove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Musgrove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musgrove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musgrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musgrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.