Dr. Kathryn Newby, DO
Dr. Kathryn Newby, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Phoenix Children's Medical Group4848 E Cactus Rd Ste 620, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 582-1350
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851659593
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
