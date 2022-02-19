See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lowell, MA
Dr. Kathryn Olson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (43)
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathryn Olson, MD

Dr. Kathryn Olson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.

Dr. Olson works at Office of Kathryn Olson, MD in Lowell, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olson's Office Locations

    Office of Kathryn Olson, MD
    33 Bartlett St Ste 401, Lowell, MA 01852 (978) 452-1331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lowell General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Ovarian Cysts
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Ovarian Cysts
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Cervicitis
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Oophorectomy
Pap Smear
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Uterine Prolapse
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colposcopy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hypertension
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Mastodynia
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Cancer
Vaginosis Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Breast Pain
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Colporrhaphy
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Perimenopause
Rectovaginal Fistula
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Vulvar Cancer
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 19, 2022
    Dr. Olson has been my Gyn provider for over a decade. During that time she has proved to be an exceptionally caring world class physician, unsurpassed in her speciality in the Greater Boston area. She is remarkable for her skill at radiologic diagnosis: eg she opined correctly that my profuse bleeding was caused by a single submucosal fibroid whereas a myomectomy specialist in Boston had planned to remove every one of the numerous large fibroids unnecessarily. She is also skilled at diagnostic testing: eg performed an endometrial biopsy at a level of skill which yielded an accurate presumptive diagnosis which would have likely unobtainable by any of her colleagues (her dx held up over time). She is also thorough at routine and comprehensive physical exam taking as much time as needed to review all systems at each visit as medically indicated. Dr. Olson is in a class of her own: you are in the best possible hands if you are lucky enough to have her as your doctor.
    About Dr. Kathryn Olson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336136159
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brigham &amp; Wmns Hosp-Mass Genl
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Irvine|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olson works at Office of Kathryn Olson, MD in Lowell, MA. View the full address on Dr. Olson’s profile.

    Dr. Olson has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

