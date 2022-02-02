See All Dermatologists in Lewes, DE
Dr. Kathryn O'Reilly, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (12)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kathryn O'Reilly, MD is a Dermatologist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.

Dr. O'Reilly works at Cape Henlopen Dermatology P.A. in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Skin Tag Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Henlopen Dermatology P.A.
    750 Kings Hwy Ste 110, Lewes, DE 19958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 644-6401

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 02, 2022
    Dr. O'Reilly has been my dermatologist for the last several years as I have had basal skin carcinomas. She has used Moh's surgery for each one's removal and is very precise and thorough so as not to remove more of my facial tissue than is necessary. Her explanations of everything she will be doing is always very easy to understand. I would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a patient, thorough, and excellent dermatologist!
    Elaine Kennedy — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Kathryn O'Reilly, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033370408
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nyu School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. O'Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Reilly works at Cape Henlopen Dermatology P.A. in Lewes, DE. View the full address on Dr. O'Reilly’s profile.

    Dr. O'Reilly has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Skin Tag Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Reilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Reilly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

