Dr. Kathryn Oubre, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Oubre, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.

Dr. Oubre works at Ochsner Health Center - East Causeway Approach in Mandeville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center - East Causeway Approach
    3235 E Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis
Fever
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Treatment
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchospasm
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Febrile Convulsion
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nebulizer Treatment
Neck Muscle Strain
Neonatal Care
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sports Physical Examination
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Wart Removal
Warts
Well Baby Care
Well Child Examination
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 10, 2021
    By far one of the best doctors who Aiden has seen! Love that she always takes time to explain what is going on and answers all our questions.
    Eileen Hampton — Jun 10, 2021
    About Dr. Kathryn Oubre, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639248669
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Health and Sciences Center|Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Oubre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oubre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oubre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oubre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oubre works at Ochsner Health Center - East Causeway Approach in Mandeville, LA. View the full address on Dr. Oubre’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oubre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oubre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oubre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oubre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

