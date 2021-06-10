Dr. Kathryn Oubre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oubre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Oubre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Oubre, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Dr. Oubre works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - East Causeway Approach3235 E Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70448 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Oubre?
By far one of the best doctors who Aiden has seen! Love that she always takes time to explain what is going on and answers all our questions.
About Dr. Kathryn Oubre, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1639248669
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health and Sciences Center|Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oubre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oubre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Oubre using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Oubre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oubre works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oubre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oubre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oubre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oubre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.