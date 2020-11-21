Overview of Dr. Kathryn Park, MD

Dr. Kathryn Park, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Park works at Cancer Care Partners LLC in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.