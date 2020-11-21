Dr. Kathryn Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Park, MD
Dr. Kathryn Park, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Cancer Care Partners LLC301 E Day Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 237-9340
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Dr. Park kept me working for many years. I got to retire because of her care. Dr. Park is very caring and personable.
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
