Overview of Dr. Kathryn Pascucci, MD

Dr. Kathryn Pascucci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Pascucci works at Connecticut Women OB-GYN in South Windsor, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.