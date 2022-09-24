Dr. Kathryn Pascucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Pascucci, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Pascucci, MD
Dr. Kathryn Pascucci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Pascucci's Office Locations
Ct Women Obgyn1050 Sullivan Ave Ste A4, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 648-2748
Collins Medical Associates PC345 N Main St Ste 242, West Hartford, CT 06117 Directions (860) 231-1644
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pascucci does a thorough exam. She is considerate and makes the patient feel very comfortable. I highly recommend Dr. Pascucci.
About Dr. Kathryn Pascucci, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Pascucci has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pascucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
