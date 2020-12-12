Dr. Kathryn Patten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Patten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Patten, MD
Dr. Kathryn Patten, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Patten works at
Dr. Patten's Office Locations
-
1
Hendersonville OB/GYN Assocs27 Doctors Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 687-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patten?
I’m new to the area from Baton Rouge I had a baby by c-section 9/20/2019. I have been having irregular periods and occasional spotting ever since. I need to have a full exam and recommendations I’m currently on norethindrone .35.
About Dr. Kathryn Patten, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1952389058
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC
- Medical University South Carolina
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Davidson College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patten works at
Dr. Patten has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Patten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.