Dr. Kathryn Peck, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathryn Peck, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-7510
Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 875-9105
Central Indiana Anesthesiologists LLC8501 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 875-9105
Hand Rehabilitation Center1801 N 6th St Ste 300, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 234-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I appreciated Dr. Peck’s casual yet professional demeanor. Her sense of humor helped me cope with the pain of my injury.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Shriner'S Hosps For Chldrn
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
