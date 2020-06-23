Dr. Peticca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Peticca, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monroeville, PA.
East Suburban Obgyn Asssociates2580 Haymaker Rd Ste 201, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 856-7500
Sma Deer Lakes PC Laboratory222 Allegheny River Blvd, Oakmont, PA 15139 Directions (412) 856-7500
Forbes Regional Hospital-rehab2570 Haymaker Rd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 858-2000
Allegheny Health Network Monroeville Surgery Ctr4121 Monroeville Blvd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 380-5161
- Forbes Hospital
Dr Peticca is an amazing gynecologist. She is very caring and knows what she is doing. I was very pleased with the way she handled my appointment and she even called me to follow up after and make sure I was ok. Great and lovely person!
Dr. Peticca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peticca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peticca works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Peticca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peticca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peticca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peticca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.