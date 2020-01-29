See All Family Doctors in Colleyville, TX
Dr. Kathryn Pifer, DO

Family Medicine
4.0 (56)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Pifer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Med Osu and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.

Dr. Pifer works at Kathryn A Pifer, DO in Colleyville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kathryn A Pifer, DO
    Kathryn A Pifer, DO
4214 Gateway Dr Ste 100, Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 354-7999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Medical City North Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 29, 2020
    Dr. Pifer is the most compassionate and caring Family Physician. She always takes her time and listens intently.
    Karen Rod — Jan 29, 2020
    About Dr. Kathryn Pifer, DO

    Family Medicine
    English
    1396845079
    Education & Certifications

    Dallas Fort Worth Medical Center-Closed
    COLUMBIA HEB Hospital
    Dallas Fort Worth Medical Center-Closed
    College Of Osteopathic Med Osu
    Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Pifer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Pifer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Pifer works at Kathryn A Pifer, DO in Colleyville, TX.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Pifer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

