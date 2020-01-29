Dr. Kathryn Pifer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pifer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Pifer, DO
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Pifer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Med Osu and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.
Dr. Pifer works at
Locations
-
1
Kathryn A Pifer, DO4214 Gateway Dr Ste 100, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (817) 354-7999
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pifer?
Dr. Pifer is the most compassionate and caring Family Physician. She always takes her time and listens intently.
About Dr. Kathryn Pifer, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1396845079
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Fort Worth Medical Center-Closed
- COLUMBIA HEB Hospital
- Dallas Fort Worth Medical Center-Closed
- College Of Osteopathic Med Osu
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pifer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pifer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pifer works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Pifer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pifer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.