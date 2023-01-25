Dr. Kathryn Polovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Polovitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Polovitz, MD
Dr. Kathryn Polovitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI|University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Polovitz's Office Locations
Rocky Mountain Endocrinology P.c.9235 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 200, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 840-5051
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
BEST epileptologist EVER!!
About Dr. Kathryn Polovitz, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1457557191
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI|University of North Dakota / Main Campus
- Epilepsy
