Dr. Kathryn Ray, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathryn Ray, MD

Dr. Kathryn Ray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago School Of Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Ray works at Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Hoffman Estates in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ray's Office Locations

    Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Hoffman Estates
    1721 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 100, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 (847) 884-9800
    Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Arlington Heights
    3233 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 103, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 (847) 884-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 24, 2017
    Dr. Ray is a boss! She knows her stuff, she's always there, and you can trust her 110%. Great with patients too!
    Nicole in Barrington, IL — Jan 24, 2017
    About Dr. Kathryn Ray, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275620700
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook County Hospital Chicago Il
    • Chicago School Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ray accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ray has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

