Dr. Kathryn Rigonan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rigonan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- CA
- Fountain Valley
- Dr. Kathryn Rigonan, MD
Dr. Kathryn Rigonan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Rigonan, MD
Dr. Kathryn Rigonan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They completed their fellowship with Lac Usc Med Center
Dr. Rigonan works at
Dr. Rigonan's Office Locations
-
1
Kathryn Rigonan ,MD11100 Warner Ave Ste 154, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 754-0100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Well Woman Health Examination
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Rigonan?
DR. RIGONAN has taken great care of me for over twenty years . I wish every doctor was as wonderful and outstanding as she is. Her peaceful and soothing likableness puts me at ease every time I have a visit.
About Dr. Kathryn Rigonan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Japanese and Tagalog
- 1336234210
Education & Certifications
- Lac Usc Med Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rigonan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rigonan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rigonan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rigonan works at
Dr. Rigonan speaks Japanese and Tagalog.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rigonan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rigonan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rigonan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rigonan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.