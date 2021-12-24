See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Kathryn Rigonan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kathryn Rigonan, MD

Dr. Kathryn Rigonan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They completed their fellowship with Lac Usc Med Center

Dr. Rigonan works at Kathryn Rigonan ,MD in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rigonan's Office Locations

    Kathryn Rigonan ,MD
    11100 Warner Ave Ste 154, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 754-0100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center

Cold Sore
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Herpes Simplex Infection

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 24, 2021
    DR. RIGONAN has taken great care of me for over twenty years . I wish every doctor was as wonderful and outstanding as she is. Her peaceful and soothing likableness puts me at ease every time I have a visit.
    About Dr. Kathryn Rigonan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1336234210
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lac Usc Med Center
    Residency
    • Saint Francis Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Rigonan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rigonan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rigonan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rigonan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rigonan works at Kathryn Rigonan ,MD in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rigonan’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rigonan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rigonan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rigonan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rigonan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

