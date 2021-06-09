Dr. Kathryn Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Ross, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Ross, MD
Dr. Kathryn Ross, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Tribeca40 Worth Street Suite 402, New York, NY 10013 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ross is one of the most attentive and competent doctors I've ever met. I completely trust her with my daughter's care, and on more than one occasion Dr. Ross' vigilance helped detect and address issues that could have become serious if they hadn't been addressed as early as they were. Truly excellent.
About Dr. Kathryn Ross, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1457602245
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
