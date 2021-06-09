See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Kathryn Ross, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kathryn Ross, MD

Dr. Kathryn Ross, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Ross works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Tribeca in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Ross' Office Locations

    Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Tribeca
    40 Worth Street Suite 402, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Fever
Pharyngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Fever
Pharyngitis

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 09, 2021
    Dr. Ross is one of the most attentive and competent doctors I've ever met. I completely trust her with my daughter's care, and on more than one occasion Dr. Ross' vigilance helped detect and address issues that could have become serious if they hadn't been addressed as early as they were. Truly excellent.
    About Dr. Kathryn Ross, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457602245
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ross works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Tribeca in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ross’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

