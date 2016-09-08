Dr. Kathryn Rutenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Rutenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Rutenberg, MD
Dr. Kathryn Rutenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from SUNY Stony Brook School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Rutenberg works at
Dr. Rutenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Physician Partners at Lenox Hill Hospital4 W 58th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10019 Directions (929) 480-5400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rutenberg?
Dr. Rutenberg has been my ob/gyn for the past 9 years and I would recommend her to any of my family or friends. She's attentive and caring and takes her time with you. She helped make both of my pregnancies as comfortable as possible.
About Dr. Kathryn Rutenberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1700887205
Education & Certifications
- New York University Langone Medical Center
- SUNY Stony Brook School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutenberg works at
Dr. Rutenberg has seen patients for Mastodynia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.