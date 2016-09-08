Overview of Dr. Kathryn Rutenberg, MD

Dr. Kathryn Rutenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from SUNY Stony Brook School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Rutenberg works at Northwell Physician Partners at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.