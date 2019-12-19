Dr. Kathryn Schoenbrod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenbrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Schoenbrod, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Schoenbrod, MD
Dr. Kathryn Schoenbrod, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Phobia, ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoenbrod's Office Locations
- 1 1630 Old Deerfield Rd Ste 209, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 807-1781
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Schoenbrod for about two years. She's super understanding, patient, and considerate - great doctor!
About Dr. Kathryn Schoenbrod, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1104027663
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Hosps
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
