Dr. Kathryn Sharma, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Dignity Health Perinatal Center - Ventura in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.