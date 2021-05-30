See All Dermatologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Kathryn Shrift, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Shrift, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.

Dr. Shrift works at Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in South Euclid, OH and Chagrin Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dawes Fretzin Dermatology
    7910 N SHADELAND AVE, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 516-5000
  2. 2
    Thomas Ferrara MD
    10122 E 10th St Ste 230, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-7790
  3. 3
    Advanced Gynecological Care
    1250 N Post Rd Ste B, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 516-5000
  4. 4
    University Dermatologists
    1611 S Green Rd Ste 146, South Euclid, OH 44121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 382-3806
  5. 5
    University Dermatologists Inc
    17747 Chillicothe Rd, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 543-5561

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kathryn Shrift, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013054394
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Colorado Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Shrift, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrift is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shrift has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shrift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shrift has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrift on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrift. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrift.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrift, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrift appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

