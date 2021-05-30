Overview

Dr. Kathryn Shrift, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.



Dr. Shrift works at Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in South Euclid, OH and Chagrin Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.