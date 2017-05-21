Dr. Kathryn Shumate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shumate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Shumate, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
BHA Highland Pediatric Clinic4519 HIXSON PIKE, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 877-4591Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday1:00pm - 8:00pm
Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
MultiPlan
We saw Dr. Shumate yesterday when my daughter bumped her head pretty badly. Dr. Shumate gave us excellent help! She was kind, compassionate, knowledgeable, and thorough! I would highly recommend her to a friend!!
Pediatrics
18 years of experience
English
University Of Tenn
Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
University of Virgina
Pediatrics
Dr. Shumate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shumate accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shumate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shumate. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shumate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shumate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shumate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.