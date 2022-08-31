Dr. Kathryn Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Singer, MD
Dr. Kathryn Singer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED.
Samaritan Counseling Center of the Northwest Suburbs1000 Hart Rd Ste 201, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-1915
Sharyl E. Balkin, MD and Associates100 Fox Glen Ct, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 304-0781
- Medicare
I have been a patient of Dr. Singer’s for 15+ years. She is kind, compassionate, very approachable, sincere, and always quick to respond. She listens and addresses all questions and concerns. It’s a shame there aren’t more doctors like her. She is one in a million and I don’t know what I would do without her.
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1942213889
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Northeastern University
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
