Dr. Kathryn Singer, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (23)
Map Pin Small Barrington, IL
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathryn Singer, MD

Dr. Kathryn Singer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED.

Dr. Singer works at Samaritan Counseling Center, Barrington, IL in Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Samaritan Counseling Center of the Northwest Suburbs
    1000 Hart Rd Ste 201, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 382-1915
  2. 2
    Sharyl E. Balkin, MD and Associates
    100 Fox Glen Ct, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 304-0781

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 31, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Singer’s for 15+ years. She is kind, compassionate, very approachable, sincere, and always quick to respond. She listens and addresses all questions and concerns. It’s a shame there aren’t more doctors like her. She is one in a million and I don’t know what I would do without her.
    Rose — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Kathryn Singer, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942213889
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northeastern University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singer works at Samaritan Counseling Center, Barrington, IL in Barrington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Singer’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

