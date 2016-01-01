Dr. Kathryn Sowerwine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sowerwine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Sowerwine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Sowerwine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10560 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 753-9860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathryn Sowerwine, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1477712867
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sowerwine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sowerwine accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sowerwine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sowerwine speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sowerwine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sowerwine.
