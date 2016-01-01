See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Kathryn Sowerwine, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Sowerwine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    10560 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 753-9860

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Kathryn Sowerwine, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1477712867
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Sowerwine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sowerwine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sowerwine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sowerwine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sowerwine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sowerwine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sowerwine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sowerwine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.