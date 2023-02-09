Dr. Kathryn Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Sullivan, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Sullivan, MD
Dr. Kathryn Sullivan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Uva Culpeper Medical Center and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
Fauquier Health Physician Services LLC550 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 316-5979
- 2 210 W SHIRLEY AVE, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 316-5670
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- Uva Culpeper Medical Center
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sullivan came for an emergency surgery explained everything to my husband. I still have a few procedures but am hopeful everything will be fine.
About Dr. Kathryn Sullivan, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
