Dr. Kathryn Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Swanson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Swanson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Swanson works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants23 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste 200, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 375-3577
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swanson?
I was very pleased with time spent discusing my condition. She came highly recommended, to me... and it was a perfect fit. I would recommend her to anyone!!
About Dr. Kathryn Swanson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1639189459
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swanson works at
Dr. Swanson has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.