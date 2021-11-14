Dr. Kathryn Treit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Treit, MD
Dr. Kathryn Treit, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
The Polyclinic Madison Center904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-5575Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-5575
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Treit is a wonderful physician! She is very kind, personable, research based and amazingly competent in her practice. She has been collaborative and a strong advocate for me in my care with other providers. I love her!
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1811225535
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Nephrology
