Overview of Dr. Kathryn Treit, MD

Dr. Kathryn Treit, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Treit works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.