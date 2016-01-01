Overview of Dr. Kathryn Twenter, MD

Dr. Kathryn Twenter, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital.



Dr. Twenter works at Kansas City Medicine Partners in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Lenexa, KS and Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.