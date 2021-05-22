Dr. Kathryn Van Abel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Abel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Van Abel, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Van Abel, MD
Dr. Kathryn Van Abel, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Van Abel works at
Dr. Van Abel's Office Locations
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough , explains situation,communicates well, and personable.
About Dr. Kathryn Van Abel, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1518288497
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
