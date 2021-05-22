See All Hematologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Kathryn Van Abel, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Van Abel, MD

Dr. Kathryn Van Abel, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Van Abel works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Lymph Node Dissection, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Abel's Office Locations

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Oral Cancer
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Oral Cancer

Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Oral Cancer
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Cough
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Outer Ear Infection
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Bell's Palsy
Bone Cancer
Caldwell-Luc Procedure
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Conductive Hearing Loss
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Craniopharyngioma
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Excision of Facial Bone
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facelift
Glossectomy
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Leukoplakia
Lip, Excision or Resection
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Osteosarcoma
Otitis Media
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Perforated Eardrum
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Sinusitis
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thyroid Lobectomy
Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
Wound Repair
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 22, 2021
    Very thorough , explains situation,communicates well, and personable.
    Janet — May 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kathryn Van Abel, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518288497
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

