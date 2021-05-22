Overview of Dr. Kathryn Van Abel, MD

Dr. Kathryn Van Abel, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Van Abel works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Lymph Node Dissection, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.