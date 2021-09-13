Dr. Kathryn Vidlock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vidlock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Vidlock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathryn Vidlock, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Rocky Mountain Sports Medicine12760 Stroh Ranch Way Ste 202, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (720) 592-0112Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt like family as soon as I went through the door. The front desk is friendly. Dr. Vidlock spent time listening to me, unlike the Broncos clinic who blew me off. I am sold on providers who have gotten out of the big-box clinics and truly care about their patients. My friend who is a medical student recommends her all the time so that should say everything!
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University Of Iowa Primary Care Sports Medicine
- University Of Minnesota-North Memorial Medical Center
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- University Of Minnesota
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Vidlock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vidlock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vidlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Vidlock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vidlock.
