Overview of Dr. Kathryn Waldrep, MD

Dr. Kathryn Waldrep, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.



Dr. Waldrep works at Vernon & Waldrep OB-Gyn Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.