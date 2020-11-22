See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Kathryn Williams, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kathryn Williams, MD

Dr. Kathryn Williams, MD is a Pulmonologist in Toledo, OH. 

Dr. Williams works at UH Cleveland Medical Center in Toledo, OH with other offices in Defiance, OH and Fremont, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Toledo Hospital
    2142 N Cove Blvd, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-2039
  2. 2
    Promedica Physicians Ear Nose and Throat
    1252 Ralston Ave Ste 402, Defiance, OH 43512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-2207
  3. 3
    Toledo Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists Inc.
    2109 Hughes Dr Ste 760, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-7555
  4. 4
    Promedica Physicians Pulmonary and Sleep
    1920 Glen Springs Dr, Fremont, OH 43420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 333-6436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
  Wheezing
Interstitial Lung Disease
Shortness of Breath
Cough
  Cough
Respiratory Failure
Acute Bronchitis
Anemia
  Anemia
Anxiety
  Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
  Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hernia
  Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Insomnia
  Insomnia
Lipid Disorders
Lung Nodule
Malaise and Fatigue
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Obesity
  Obesity
Overweight
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sinusitis
Sleep Study
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Thoracentesis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchoscopy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Confusion
Constipation
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Ear Ache
  Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
  Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gout
  Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  Headache
Heart Palpitations
Histoplasmosis
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Malnutrition
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Polyuria
  Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Compression
Vertigo
  Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 22, 2020
    She is friendly, professional, knowledgeable and fun!
    — Nov 22, 2020
    About Dr. Kathryn Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962720862
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

