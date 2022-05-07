Dr. Kathryn Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Wood, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathryn Wood, MD
Dr. Kathryn Wood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They completed their residency with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
Wonderfully Made Functional Medicine9300 John Hickman Pkwy Ste 1001, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 214-5641Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Wood for balancing my hormones. She has done so much more! She is very thorough in doing bloodwork and I consider her much more informed than my PCP. She uses high quality supplements to improve your health and doesn't just prescribe drugs for a problem. I really appreciate her more natural approach. She has helped me with several health issues and I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Kathryn Wood, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1487640744
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wood speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
