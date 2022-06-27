Overview

Dr. Kathryn Zeoli, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.



Dr. Zeoli works at Barbara Ann Scherer MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.