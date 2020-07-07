See All General Surgeons in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Kathryn Ziegler, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Royal Oak, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kathryn Ziegler, MD

Dr. Kathryn Ziegler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Ziegler works at Royal Oak Surgical Associates in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ziegler's Office Locations

    Royal Oak Surgical Associates
    Royal Oak Surgical Associates
3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 205, Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 551-8180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Treatment frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Acid Reflux Surgery
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements
Rib Fracture
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Bladder Surgery
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Colectomy
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Cystectomy
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Varices
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Meckel's Diverticulum
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Pyloromyotomy
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kathryn Ziegler, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174781280
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Ziegler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziegler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ziegler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ziegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ziegler works at Royal Oak Surgical Associates in Royal Oak, MI. View the full address on Dr. Ziegler’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziegler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziegler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziegler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziegler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

