Overview

Dr. Kathryne Rupley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from California Podia and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital and Fresno Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Rupley works at All Valley Podiatric Group in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.