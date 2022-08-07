Dr. Kathryne Rupley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rupley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryne Rupley, DPM
Dr. Kathryne Rupley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from California Podia and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital and Fresno Surgical Hospital.
Mclean Jones Podiatry6115 N 1st St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 436-1213
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rupley was beyond attentive to my needs. I am very impressed and thankful I was referred to her. I now know what is wrong with my foot. I have followed her guidance for just one day, and the pain is already reduced. She takes time to discuss things with you and to ask/answer questions. She worked on my callouses and frankly I can't remember when my toes ever looked so good. Wonderful.
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Female
- 1932203536
- Va Loma Linda
- California Podia
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
Dr. Rupley has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rupley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rupley speaks Korean.
