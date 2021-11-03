Overview of Dr. Kathryne Sanserino, MD

Dr. Kathryne Sanserino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stanford, CA.



Dr. Sanserino works at STANFORD CANCER CENTER AT STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Stanford, CA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.