Dr. Kathy Anderson, DO is a Dermatologist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at Kathy L Anderson DO PA in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Cold Sore and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.