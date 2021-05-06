Dr. Kathy Chauvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chauvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Chauvin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathy Chauvin, MD
Dr. Kathy Chauvin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Chauvin's Office Locations
Associated Surgical Specialists, LLC350 Lakeview Ct #A, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor!!! Highly recommended!
About Dr. Kathy Chauvin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
