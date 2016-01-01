See All Oncologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Kathy Christman, MD

Medical Oncology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kathy Christman, MD

Dr. Kathy Christman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital, Hilton Head Regional Medical Center and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Christman works at GHS Cancer Institute in Greenville, SC with other offices in Easley, SC and Bluffton, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Christman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Institute-Grove Road
    3 Butternut Dr Ste B, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 241-7272
  2. 2
    GHS Cancer Institute - Easley
    109 Fleetwood Dr # A, Easley, SC 29640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 855-2780
  3. 3
    Summit Cancer Care at St. Joseph's/Candler Bluffton Campus
    100 Buckwalter Place Blvd Ste 120, Bluffton, SC 29910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-6187

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • Coastal Carolina Hospital
  • Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Kathy Christman, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215932645
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • Mem Sloan-Kettering Cancer Ctr, Medical Oncology Wake Forest U Baptist Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathy Christman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christman has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Christman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

