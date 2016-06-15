Dr. Kathy Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Matthews, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathy Matthews, MD
Dr. Kathy Matthews, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Matthews' Office Locations
- 1 94 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 402, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 969-3761
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matthews?
Dr Chyjek delivered my second daughter with amazing care and expertise. My own OBGYN didn't make it to the hospital in time, but luckily Dr Chyjek , whom I had never met before(!), was the doctor on call. She was calm and reassuring in a hectic situation, and also did a great job stitching my relatively small tear. I would definitely choose her again!
About Dr. Kathy Matthews, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1346681228
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthews has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.