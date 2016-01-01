See All Orthodontists in Almont, MI
Dr. Kathy Elias, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kathy Elias, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Almont, MI. 

Dr. Elias works at Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Almont in Almont, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Almont
    606 N Main St, Almont, MI 48003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 798-8585
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Kathy Elias, DMD

    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    • English
    • 1831578194
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathy Elias, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elias works at Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Almont in Almont, MI. View the full address on Dr. Elias’s profile.

    Dr. Elias has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

