Dr. Kathy Flanagan, MD

Psychiatry
2.6 (19)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kathy Flanagan, MD

Dr. Kathy Flanagan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Flanagan works at KATHY FLANAGAN, MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flanagan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    J.a. Reed & Associates
    2211 Norfolk St Ste 505, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1570

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(8)
Apr 04, 2017
Spouse has appointment on April 4. Appointment needs to be changed to April 18.
Houston, TX — Apr 04, 2017
About Dr. Kathy Flanagan, MD

  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1073662714
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathy Flanagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Flanagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Flanagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Flanagan works at KATHY FLANAGAN, MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Flanagan’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Flanagan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flanagan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flanagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flanagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

