Dr. Kathy Flanagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Flanagan, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathy Flanagan, MD
Dr. Kathy Flanagan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Flanagan works at
Dr. Flanagan's Office Locations
-
1
J.a. Reed & Associates2211 Norfolk St Ste 505, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 528-1570
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flanagan?
Spouse has appointment on April 4. Appointment needs to be changed to April 18.
About Dr. Kathy Flanagan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1073662714
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flanagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flanagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flanagan works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Flanagan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flanagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flanagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flanagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.