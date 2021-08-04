See All Podiatric Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Kathy Grossos, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (140)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Kathy Grossos, DPM

Dr. Kathy Grossos, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - DPM.

Dr. Grossos works at The Foot Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grossos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Foot Group
    233 W 14th St, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 645-3462
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Medicare
    • National Benefit Plans
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 140 ratings
    Patient Ratings (140)
    5 Star
    (135)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kathy Grossos, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992093348
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wound Care - Wyckoff Heights Medical Center and Coney Island Hospital
    Residency
    • Foot and Ankle surgery - NY Presbyterian
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine - DPM
    Undergraduate School
    • Stony Brook - BS Chemistry
