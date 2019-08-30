Dr. Kathy Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Huang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Plastic Surgery Institute of Washington11210 Old Georgetown Rd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 881-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Huang is an amazing surgeon. She is knowledgeable and explained exactly what she was going to do. She made me and my husband very comfortable with the procedure. I could not be more pleased with Dr Huang and her expertise and most wonderful bedside manner.
About Dr. Kathy Huang, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Thai
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
