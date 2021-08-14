Dr. Kathy Irish-Benjamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irish-Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Irish-Benjamin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathy Irish-Benjamin, MD
Dr. Kathy Irish-Benjamin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Irish-Benjamin works at
Dr. Irish-Benjamin's Office Locations
Ellinwood Pediatrics2 Oxford Xing Ste 3, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 507-2704
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benjamin has been our pediatrician for 16 years. She answers all your questions and doesn't hesitate on getting the children in no matter what the problem is. Shows understanding, caring, and compassion to both parents and patients She truly is a blessing in the medical world.
About Dr. Kathy Irish-Benjamin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, French
- 1518939305
Education & Certifications
- McMaster U
- SUNY Downstate
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Barnard College, Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irish-Benjamin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irish-Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irish-Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irish-Benjamin speaks French.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Irish-Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irish-Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irish-Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irish-Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.