Dr. Kathy Joo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Joo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathy Joo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from KYUNGPUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 29645 Rancho California Rd Ste 134, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 308-1325
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joo?
Dr. Joo is the only endocrinologist that I will see. I have seen her for 7 years. She has been thorough in her analysis, explanations and reassuring when I have had concerns. Plus, when she comes into the room to see you, she has already read your chart. This, today, is a rarity. Too many doctors expect the patient to update them when they have all the information at their finger tips. She is a top-notch professional.
About Dr. Kathy Joo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1457318347
Education & Certifications
- KYUNGPUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joo has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joo speaks Korean.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Joo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.