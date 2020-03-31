Overview of Dr. Kathy Karamlou, MD

Dr. Kathy Karamlou, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Karamlou works at Kathy Karamlou in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.