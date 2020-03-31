Dr. Kathy Karamlou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karamlou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Karamlou, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathy Karamlou, MD
Dr. Kathy Karamlou, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Karamlou works at
Dr. Karamlou's Office Locations
Link Medical Center361 Hospital Rd Ste 428, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 631-6500
Rejan Mccaskill MD Inc.355 Placentia Ave Ste 208, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 631-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Karamlou and her staff was excellent. I waited four months to get in and she is worth the wait. Listens to what a patient has to say her time and is genuinely concerned. *******
About Dr. Kathy Karamlou, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1740209303
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karamlou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karamlou accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karamlou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karamlou has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karamlou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karamlou speaks Persian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Karamlou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karamlou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karamlou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karamlou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.