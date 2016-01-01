Overview of Dr. Kathy Kerr, MD

Dr. Kathy Kerr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manville, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Kerr works at Manville Primary Care in Manville, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ and Dayton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.