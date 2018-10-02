Overview of Dr. Kathy Man, MD

Dr. Kathy Man, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Man works at Modern Eyes Optical LLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.